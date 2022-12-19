Bryant had 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 119-117 victory over the Wizards.

Bryant got the start with Anthony Davis (foot) sidelined, and the big man responded by posting a double-double against his former team. Bryant has scored 15-plus points in four of his last seven contests, and he's expected to handle a bigger workload -- and a starting role -- as long as Davis is out, meaning his value should experience a considerable uptick for the next few weeks.