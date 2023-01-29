Bryant closed with three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds in 19 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Bryant remained in the starting lineup but played only 19 minutes in the loss. With Anthony Davis ramping up his activity, it is only a matter of time until Bryant is sent back to the bench, bringing to an end his run as a 12-team asset. For anyone still holding Bryant, it is time to move on and begin the search for the next waiver wire gem.