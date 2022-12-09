Bryant isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Philadelphia, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Bryant will move back to the bench against the 76ers, with Anthony Davis returning to the starting five. Bryant has scored 19 and 16 points in his last two contests but is unlikely to continue that production with Davis back.
