Bryant -- drafted by the Jazz with the 43rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and then dealt to the Lakers -- has signed a one-year guaranteed deal with the Lakers that includes a team option for the 2018-19 campaign, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Bryant, a rim-protector and high-energy player, will join the Lakers for at least one season. He was projected to be a lottery selection after her freshman year at Indiana but saw his stock take a dive after a subpar sophomore season. He'll likely be stuck behind the likes of Brook Lopez and Ivaca Zubac on the depth chart.

