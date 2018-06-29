Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Sprains ankle
Bryant suffered a sprained ankle at Saturday's summer-league practice, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but Bryant's status for Monday's summer-league opener in Sacramento is now uncertain. While the big man had a productive G League season this past year, he was a non-factor in the NBA.
