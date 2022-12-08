Bryant is in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Bryant will move to the starting lineup with Anthony Davis (illness) out. Bryant will make just his second start of the season Wednesday.
