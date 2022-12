Bryant will start Sunday's game against Washington, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With Anthony Davis (foot) sidelined, Bryant will get first crack at filling the vacancy at center in the starting lineup. Davis is set to miss at least the next month, so Bryant could be worth an add in hopes that he's able to provide value in rebounds, blocks and efficient points. Bryant saw 24 minutes of action Friday against Denver and finished with 21 points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist.