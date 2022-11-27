Bryant will start Saturday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
With Anthony Davis (calf) sidelined, Bryant will make his first start of the season. In his three appearances, he's averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 15.7 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Flirts with double-double•
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Makes impact in season debut•
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: No longer on injury report•
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Likely to make season debut Friday•
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: May make debut Friday•
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Out at least three weeks•