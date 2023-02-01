Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The 25-year-old started the past 23 games and averaged 14.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in 26.7 minutes, but he'll move back to the bench with Anthony Davis rejoining the starting lineup. Bryant has averaged 13.3 minutes when coming off the bench this season, so he'll likely have a much more limited role Tuesday.