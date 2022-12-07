Bryant chipped in 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-102 loss to Cleveland.

The 25-year-old center got extra run and saw a season high in minutes due to an early exit for Anthony Davis (illness), and Bryant responded with a season high in points while falling one board shy of his first double-double. With the Lakers back in action Wednesday against the Raptors, Bryant could get the starting nod if Davis remains under the weather.