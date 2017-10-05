Lakers' Thomas Bryant: To enter starting five Wednesday
Bryant will enter the starting five for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
The Lakers continue to be without Brook Lopez (back), and instead of starting Ivica Zubac in his place, Bryant will get the call to work with the top unit. Coach Luke Walton is just experimenting with a new lineup and Bryant should see a fairly small workload off the bench once the regular season is here. That said, a strong performance Wednesday could potentially earn him more looks later down the line.
