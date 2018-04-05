Wear was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Wear will head back down and rejoin South Bay in their current run in the G-League playoffs. Look for Wear to play in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night against the Austin Spurs, but should then be recalled shortly after. However, Wear has been a DNP-CD in the last four games for the Lakers, so he can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes when recalled.

