Lakers' Travis Wear: Back from G League
Wear was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Wear has shuttled back and forth from the NBA and G League, but he'll be in uniform and available off the bench Friday against Minnesota. Wear hasn't played in any of the Lakers' last four games, however, so it's unclear if he'll have much of a role.
