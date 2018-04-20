Lakers' Travis Wear: Finally sees action in NBA
Wear appeared in 17 games for the Lakers in 2017-18 and averaged 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists.
Wear was finally able to land a contract with an NBA team, his first since the 2014-15 season. The former UCLA forward wasn't much of a factor for the Lakers at any point of the season though as it's likely that he will find himself playing for a G League team when the season start next year.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....