Wear appeared in 17 games for the Lakers in 2017-18 and averaged 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

Wear was finally able to land a contract with an NBA team, his first since the 2014-15 season. The former UCLA forward wasn't much of a factor for the Lakers at any point of the season though as it's likely that he will find himself playing for a G League team when the season start next year.