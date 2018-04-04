Lakers' Travis Wear: Recalled from G-League
Wear has been recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers.
Wear took the court for South Bay on Tuesday, helping the team to a playoff victory by posting 23 points, 11 rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes. He'll likely continue bouncing back and forth between the NBA and the G-League as long as South Bay is still in contention.
