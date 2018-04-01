Wear was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.

Wear was sent down for a brief stint with South Bay over the weekend, helping them secure a playoff victory over the Oklahoma City Blue with a 21-point effort Saturday. He'll now be recalled back to the big club and should be active off the bench for Sunday's tilt with the Kings. Wear has averaged a respectable 17.0 minutes over the last three games he's played in with the Lakers, but still isn't someone to consider for fantasy purposes.

