Lakers' Travis Wear: Remains in LA with two-way deal
Wear agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wear, undrafted out of UCLA in 2014, appeared in 17 games for the Lakers last season. He averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds across 13.4 minutes. Wear spent most of the year in the G-League, which will also be the case this year considering the nature of two-way contracts, averaging 16.2 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 42.1 percent from three.
