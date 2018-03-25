Lakers' Travis Wear: Scores 11 points in victory
Wear tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 100-93 victory over the Grizzlies.
Wear saw a slight bump in playing time and responded with 11 points to go with two steals. It is only the second time in the last 11 games that he has scored in double-figures and he really isn't a big part of the rotation. When the Lakers officially fall out of the playoff hunt, there is a chance he could see some additional playing time and although not worthy of a standard league roster spot, he could be worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues.
