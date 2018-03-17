Lakers' Travis Wear: Season-high scoring total Friday
Wear tallied 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 14 minutes in Friday's 92-91 loss to the Heat.
Fresh off inking a second 10-day contract, the former Bruin led the second unit in scoring with a season-high point total. Wear has seen between 12 and 16 minutes over the last four contests, and he's logged double-digit minutes in six of the eight games he's suited up for so far. Although Wear has offered some decent offense relative to playing time, it remains to be seen what the extent of his role will be once Brandon Ingram (groin) returns to action.
