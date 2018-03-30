Lakers' Travis Wear: Sent to G League
Wear was assigned to the G League on Friday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Wear had an opportunity to see extended minutes while Brandon Ingram was injured, but with Ingram back in the fold, Wear is a bit more expendable. He'll join the South Bay Lakers for their G League playoff game Friday evening, meaning he'll likely be unavailable for the NBA club's matchup with Milwaukee.
