Wear will be signed by the Lakers for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Wear's second 10-day contract expired Thursday but he will now be able to call LA home for the remainder of the season. In nine games with the Lakers, the former Bruin has averaged 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.4 blocks and 0.1 assists in just under 12 minutes per contest. The 27-year-old could see an increased role to finish out the year with the Lakers a ways out of the playoff race.