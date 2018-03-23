Lakers' Travis Wear: Signing with Lakers for reminder of season
Wear will be signed by the Lakers for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Wear's second 10-day contract expired Thursday but he will now be able to call LA home for the remainder of the season. In nine games with the Lakers, the former Bruin has averaged 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.4 blocks and 0.1 assists in just under 12 minutes per contest. The 27-year-old could see an increased role to finish out the year with the Lakers a ways out of the playoff race.
More News
-
Lakers' Travis Wear: Season-high scoring total Friday•
-
Lakers' Travis Wear: Signs second 10-day deal with Lakers•
-
Lakers' Travis Wear: Signs 10-day contract with Lakers•
-
Travis Wear: Struggles in G-League return•
-
Travis Wear: Out with Team USA until Feb. 28•
-
Travis Wear: Member of 2018 NBA G League USA Roster•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...