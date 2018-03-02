Wear signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wear recently returned to the G-League after spending roughly two weeks playing in the FIBA qualifiers for Team USA, but he had a rough shooting night in South Bay's matchup with Memphis. Regardless, he'll still get a shot at the NBA in Los Angeles, but it's hard to say how much playing time he'll get given how well the Lakers are currently playing with their current rotation.