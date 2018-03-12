Wear will sign a second 10-day contract with the Lakers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Since signing his first 10-day deal with the Lakers, Wear played in five games, posting averages of 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds across 10.4 minutes. He's unlikely to become a fantasy relevant player, but his strong performance in a depth role will still earn him a chance to remain in Los Angeles for another week and a half. Following the conclusion of his second 10-day contract, the Lakers will either have to sign Wear for the remainder of the season or release him.