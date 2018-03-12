Lakers' Travis Wear: Signs second 10-day deal with Lakers
Wear will sign a second 10-day contract with the Lakers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Since signing his first 10-day deal with the Lakers, Wear played in five games, posting averages of 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds across 10.4 minutes. He's unlikely to become a fantasy relevant player, but his strong performance in a depth role will still earn him a chance to remain in Los Angeles for another week and a half. Following the conclusion of his second 10-day contract, the Lakers will either have to sign Wear for the remainder of the season or release him.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...