Play

Wear signed a contract with the Lakers on Thursday.

Wear spent time with the Lakers during the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist. He played for the Lakers' G-League affiliate last season and despite inking a deal with the big club Thursday, he'll likely eventually get sent back down. Wear will not be relevant in fantasy leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball