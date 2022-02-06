Ariza supplied 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 overtime victory over New York.

Ariza played more minutes than both Russell Westbrook and Stanley Johnson, who both started the contest. The veteran forward was largely inefficient from the field but was still able to score in double figures for just the second time this season. He also grabbed a season-high eight rebounds and tied his season high with three assists. The overtime likely inflated Ariza's stats a tad, but he's still a player worth monitoring moving forward due to his trust with LeBron James and the Lakers' coaching staff.