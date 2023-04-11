Thompson (recently signed) isn't listed on the Lakers' injury report for Tuesday's Play-In matchup against the Timberwolves.

Thompson and Shaquille Harrison were both signed to one-year contracts Sunday, but they were both unavailable for the Lakers' regular-season finale against Utah. While it appears like both recently-signed players will suit up Tuesday, neither is guaranteed any playing time, especially if LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (foot) and D'Angelo Russell (foot) all suit up as expected.