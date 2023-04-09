Thompson is signing a contract with the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson will add some more depth to the Lakers' frontcourt, and he might be able to get into the rotation for L.A.'s regular-season finale should Anthony Davis (foot) hit the sidelines. However, considering he hasn't played in an NBA game since April of 2022, it's unlikely he'll earn enough minutes to impact fantasy hoops Sunday.
