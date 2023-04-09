Thompson, who agreed to a one-year contract with the Lakers earlier Sunday, won't play in the team's regular-season finale versus the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thompson will be available for the Lakers during the club's upcoming postseason run, but he won't be asked to play any minutes until he gets at least one or two practices under his belt. The 6-foot-9 center most recently appeared in 51 games in 2021-22 between stints with the Kings, Pacers and Bulls, averaging 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 15.7 minutes per contest. He could challenge Wenyen Gabriel and Mo Bamba for the top backup role behind starting center Anthony Davis.