Brown (quadriceps) is available to play Monday against Houston and will start, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Brown was previously listed as probable on the injury report due to left quad soreness, so this news comes as no surprise. He's averaging 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 steals through four games in January, and he's set to make his second straight start with Lonnie Walker (knee) sidelined.