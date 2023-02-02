Brown will come off the bench Thursday against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

After starting the past 10 games and averaging 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.0 minutes, Brown will be benched while coach Darvin Ham starts newly-acquired Rui Hachimura at forward next to LeBron James. Brown should remain in the rotation, but the Lakers could be getting Austin Reaves (hamstring) back as soon as Saturday, which could bring Brown's minutes down further.