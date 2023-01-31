Brown ended Monday's 121-104 loss to the Nets with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes.

Brown made his ninth straight start Monday and attacked the boards with a vengeance, leading the Lakers with a career-high 17 rebounds. It was the third time this season that the forward has notched double-digit boards, though the last time he did so came way back in late November. Brown has seen a healthy 28.4 minutes per game during the nine-game starting stretch, though he has posted just moderate production during that span, averaging 7.8 points, 5.2 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers.