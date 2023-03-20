Brown finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 111-105 win over the Magic.

Brown hit double figures in scoring for the first time since March 7, but he barely met that threshold and did so while offering little else across the stat sheet. The Lakers seem to value him on the starting unit for his defense and spot-up shooting, but he'll likely struggle to crack 15 percent usage in most games while sharing the floor with the likes of Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell.