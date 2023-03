Brown accumulated three points (0-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks.

Were it not for Brown's free throws, he would have gone scoreless on the night. Brown missed all eight of this shot attempts, a trend that we've witnessed often this season. Somehow, he's managed a 42.9 percent conversion rate this season despite some awful shooting performances.