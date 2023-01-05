Brown has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's meeting with the Heat after suffering a left quad strain, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Brown saw 14 minutes off the bench prior to the injury, accruing two points and four rebounds with a plus/minus of nine. Juan Toscano-Anderson and Max Christie will likely pick up a few extra minutes throughout the rest of the contest. Brown will have just one day to rest up before the Lakers match up with Atlanta on Friday, the first leg of a back-to-back set.