Brown is probable for Monday's matchup against the Rockets due to left quadricep soreness, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Brown was a late addition to the injury report with a quad injury, but it appears the issue isn't severe and likely won't sideline him Monday. If that's the case, he'll presumably return to a reserve role after drawing a spot start Sunday, as Patrick Beverley (illness) is expected to reclaim his starting spot. However, Brown figures to still see a sizable role off the bench with Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker (knee) still out.