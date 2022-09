Brown (back) will be limited to non-contact drills for the first week of training camp, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Brown agreed to a one-year minimum contract with the Lakers at the end of June after posting 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in a reserve role for the Bulls during the 2021-22 campaign. The extent of the forward's injury remains unclear, but there'll likely be more clarity on the situation as the regular season draws closer.