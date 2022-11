Brown accumulated 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.

Brown matched his season-high mark by playing 32 minutes during Wednesday's matchup, and he remained consistent on the scoreboard by shooting 60 percent from the floor. The 23-year-old has started the last seven games and has averaged 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game during that time.