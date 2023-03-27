Brown notched 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the Bulls.

This may have been the end of the 23-year-old's run in the starting five, as LeBron James returned from his foot injury Sunday and played 30 minutes off the bench, but if it is Brown went out with a solid performance as he led all Lakers' starters in scoring. He's been a useful rotation piece for L.A. this season, but Brown's fantasy value was erratic even in his expanded role -- he scored in double digits in only five of 14 starts during this latest stretch.