Brown supplied 15 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Brown made his third straight start and enjoyed his best game of the campaign with season-best marks in points (15) and boards (10). He finished with his eighth career double-double in 27 minutes of action. Brown has carved out a major role in his first season in Los Angeles, as he is on pace for a career-high 27.0 minutes per contest.