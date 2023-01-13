Brown amassed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 double-overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Brown returned from a three-game absence due to a strained quad and logged a season-high 38 minutes. However, the substantial workload didn't result in big numbers, as he took just eight shots and didn't do much in terms of peripheral stats. Brown was a starter earlier in the campaign, but he's come off the bench in 16 of his past 18 appearances and doesn't have much fantasy value given his lack of production this season.