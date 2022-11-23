Brown posted zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Suns.

Tuesday marked Brown's first scoring goose-egg of the season, but because of his volatile stat lines this season, it can't be called an aberration. His production has severely dropped off of late, as he's scored in single digits for five consecutive games. His secondary stats are somewhat redeeming, but Brown in the starting five may not be the solution for coach Darvin Ham. LeBron James' (adductor) return will crystallize things further after the information gathered in his absence.