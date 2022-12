Brown supplied 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and four rebounds over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Heat.

Brown recorded two of his best scoring games in back-to-back nights. The 23-year-old forward is shooting 11-of-13 from the field and 7-of-9 from three over that span. While it is unlikely Brown will maintain this level of efficiency, he is turning into a viable option off the bench for the Lakers.