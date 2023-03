Brown registered 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Thunder.

Brown's efficient scoring helped him record a season-high 19 points Wednesday. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.5 minutes across his 33 starts in 2022-23.