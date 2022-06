Brown agreed to a one-year, minimum contract with the Lakers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brown became an unrestricted free agent after he failed to receive a qualifying offer from the Bulls, but it didn't take long for the 23-year-old to find a new home. He'll join the Lakers on a vet minimum deal for 2022-23. Brown appeared in 66 games for Chicago during the 2021-22 season, averaging 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds across 16.0 minutes per contest, mostly in a reserve role.