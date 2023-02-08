Brown provided nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes in Tuesday's 133-130 loss to the Thunder.

With the Lakers recently installing trade pickup Rui Hachimura as their new starting power forward, Brown moved to the bench last week and has seen a drop in playing time. In his three games since transitioning to a second-unit role, Brown is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.7 minutes per contest. Brown might be able to maintain that level of playing time over the rest of the season, but he won't warrant attention outside of deeper leagues.