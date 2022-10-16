Head coach Darvin Ham said Brown is making progress in his recovery from a back injury, but the forward is still a few weeks away from playing, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Brown, who signed a one-year, $1.97 million contract with the Lakers in July, missed the entire preseason slate due to the injury. He'll likely need some more time to ease back into full-court, full-contact work, and Ham's comments imply that Brown won't be an option for the Lakers during their three-game week to begin the regular season. Once healthy, Brown may only handle a small role in the Los Angeles rotation.