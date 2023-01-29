Brown finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Brown remained in the starting lineup Saturday but once again failed to deliver. He has now started in eight straight games, logging 27.9 minutes per game. However, in that time he has been nothing more than a top 160 player, offering upside in turnovers and free throw percentage, barely. There is no reason to be holding him in any 12-team leagues, and even managers in deeper formats would be better off streaming his spot.