Brown had eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to Minnesota.

Brown turned in a modest scoring night but made the most of his limited chances from the field. He notched his best rebounding night since Feb. 11 and tied his season high with three steals. Brown has been held to single figures in the scoring column in five of his last six matchups, averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals over this stretch.