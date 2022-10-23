Brown will make his season debut for the Lakers against the Trailblazers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After dealing with a back injury during the entirety of preseason, Brown will finally suit up where he'll most likely come off the bench. Brown was a rotational piece for the Bulls last season averaging 16 minutes per night over 66 games. Since the Lakers already have Juan Toscano-Anderson and Matt Ryan coming off the bench, expect Brown to have a limited role with Los Angeles this season.