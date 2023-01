Brown will start Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Austin Reaves started the Lakers' previous contest with Lonnie Walker (lower body) out, but Brown will get the nod Monday as Walker remains sidelined for a second straight game. As a starter (17 games), Brown has averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 25.9 minutes.